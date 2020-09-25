Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The National Weather Service has extended a beach hazards statement through 8 p.m. Friday for the Bay Area.
The advisory is in effect from Point Reyes National Seashore to the Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast. The beach hazard statement originally was set to expire at 2 p.m. Friday.
The weather service said large, breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet with dangerous rip currents are expected, and steep beaches may experience breaking waves in excess of 20 feet.
