SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The National Weather Service has extended a beach hazards statement through 8 p.m. Friday for the Bay Area.

The advisory is in effect from Point Reyes National Seashore to the Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast. The beach hazard statement originally was set to expire at 2 p.m. Friday.

The weather service said large, breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet with dangerous rip currents are expected, and steep beaches may experience breaking waves in excess of 20 feet.

The conditions present an increased risk of ocean drowning, and the large waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore, the weather service said. The hazards were to be most pronounced on northwest-facing beaches.
At 4 a.m. Friday, a Pt. Piedras Blancas Buoy reported a swell of 16 feet at 14 to 16 second periods, the weather service said. Other buoys along the central California coast were reporting 11- to 13-foot swell.
