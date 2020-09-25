SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — CHP said an an injury accident that left an overturned truck blocking the northbound I-280 ramp connecting to southbound Highway 101 in San Francisco has been cleared.

Shortly before 6 p.m., CHP confirmed a traffic collision with injuries on northbound I-280 ramp to US-101 S in San Francisco that left the connector ramp blocked.

The 511.org Twitter account posted about the crash minutes later.

Traffic Collision With Injuries on Northbound I-280 Ramp To US-101 S in San Francisco. Connector Ramp Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) September 26, 2020

San Francisco firefighters posted a photo that showed one of the vehicles involved, what appeared to be a pick-up truck, flipped on its back in the middle of the roadway.

Traffic at 280 NB and 101 SB split is shut down momentarily for a vehicle accident. Please use alternative routes. @SFFDPIO @KTVU @kron4news #traffic pic.twitter.com/cOCCYKNlvd — San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) September 26, 2020

As of 6:20 p.m., CHP said that the left lane had reopened. The right lane remained blocked.

UPDATE: Traffic Collision With Injuries on Northbound I-280 Ramp to US-101 S in San Francisco. Left Lane Open. Right Lane Remains Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) September 26, 2020

As of 6:36 p.m., all lanes were cleared. Drivers should anticipated some residual delays.