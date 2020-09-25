SF School ReopeningsCheck daily updated information on the reopening status of your child's San Francisco school
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — CHP said an an injury accident that left an overturned truck blocking the northbound I-280 ramp connecting to southbound Highway 101 in San Francisco has been cleared.

Shortly before 6 p.m., CHP confirmed a traffic collision with injuries on northbound I-280 ramp to US-101 S in San Francisco that left the connector ramp blocked.

The 511.org Twitter account posted about the crash minutes later.

San Francisco firefighters posted a photo that showed one of the vehicles involved, what appeared to be a pick-up truck, flipped on its back in the middle of the roadway.

 

As of 6:20 p.m., CHP said that the left lane had reopened. The right lane remained blocked.

As of 6:36 p.m., all lanes were cleared. Drivers should anticipated some residual delays.

 

