HAYWARD (CBS SF) — An illegal marijuana growing operation was cleared out at a regional park in Hayward Friday, authorities said.
The East Bay Regional Park District said in a press release Friday park police officers on routine patrol found the pot farm in the interior of Garin Regional Park, in a remote area with rugged terrain and high fire danger.
Some 500 plants were eradicated Friday, and officers also found evidence suggesting another 500 plants had already been harvested, the park district said. Officers found and eradicated plants at two sites about 1/10 of an acre to 1/4 of an acre in size.
No one was found at the site and there was no threat to the public, the park district said.
