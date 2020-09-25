OAKLAND (CBS SF) — BART closed the 12th Street Oakland/City Center BART station due to civil unrest in downtown Oakland Friday evening.
Oakland police said Friday night that several hundred protesters were snarling traffic through downtown, marching from Lake Merritt toward the downtown area.
Earlier in the evening, the large group had gathered at the Lake Merritt amphitheater then began marching along 14th Street toward City Hall and Frank Ogawa Plaza.
Police said some of the protesters were throwing objects, including bottles, at officers.
Police advised motorists to avoid the area.
The crowd is becoming violent throwing bottles cans and other objects at officers in the 1500 block of Harrison. People are also turning over orange barricades and placing them in front of officers. This is causing traffic congestion please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/FIuRY9FMP7
— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) September 26, 2020
