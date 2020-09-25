SF School ReopeningsCheck daily updated information on the reopening status of your child's San Francisco school
Filed Under:BART, Breonna Taylor, Civil unrest, Crime, Oakland news, Oakland police, Protest Rally, Social Justice Protests, violent demonstration

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — BART closed the 12th Street Oakland/City Center BART station due to civil unrest in downtown Oakland Friday evening.

Oakland police said Friday night that several hundred protesters were snarling traffic through downtown, marching from Lake Merritt toward the downtown area.

Earlier in the evening, the large group had gathered at the Lake Merritt amphitheater then began marching along 14th Street toward City Hall and Frank Ogawa Plaza.

Police said some of the protesters were throwing objects, including bottles, at officers.

Police advised motorists to avoid the area.

