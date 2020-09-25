SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in San Francisco are investigating a shooting that injured a man Thursday night in the city’s Potrero Hill neighborhood.
Around 10:15 p.m., officers responded to the shooting in the 900 block of Connecticut Street, according to police.
At the scene, officers found a 43-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries, which were not life-threatening, police said.
Officers didn’t make an arrest in the shooting and didn’t immediately provide a description of the suspect.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
