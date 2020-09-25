Comments
BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A rollover crash on Interstate Highway 80 in Berkeley apparently led to several other crashes, blocking traffic Friday morning.
California Highway Patrol dispatch logs indicate a citizen reported the crash at around 9:12 a.m., and that a sedan ended up on its roof.
At least two other vehicles were reportedly involved in secondary crashes in the backup, and the collisions blocked three lanes of westbound I-80 east of University Ave. according to CHP logs.
There was no immediate word about any injuries in the collisions. The roadway was reported clear by 10:30 a.m. but traffic on westbound 80 was jammed from Cutting Blvd. and eastbound traffic was also slow in the area as well.
You must log in to post a comment.