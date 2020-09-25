SF School ReopeningsCheck daily updated information on the reopening status of your child's San Francisco school
Filed Under:Berkeley, California Highway Patrol, Crash, Interstate Highway 80, Rolllover Crash

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A rollover crash on Interstate Highway 80 in Berkeley apparently led to several other crashes, blocking traffic Friday morning.

California Highway Patrol dispatch logs indicate a citizen reported the crash at around 9:12 a.m., and that a sedan ended up on its roof.

At least two other vehicles were reportedly involved in secondary crashes in the backup, and the collisions blocked three lanes of westbound I-80 east of University Ave. according to CHP logs.

There was no immediate word about any injuries in the collisions. The roadway was reported clear by 10:30 a.m. but traffic on westbound 80 was jammed from Cutting Blvd. and eastbound traffic was also slow in the area as well.

 

