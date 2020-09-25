SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) – A 61-year-old San Bruno man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly threatening his neighbors by waving a handgun at them during a dispute, police said.
According to a department statement, officers responded to the man’s apartment complex located on the 700 block of Easton Avenue around 10:05 a.m. Police said the man was in a heated confrontation with neighbors when he retrieved the weapon and pointed it at them.
Officers said they were able to arrest the suspect and recover the handgun without incident, with the use of de-escalation tactics and was what police described as “effective negotiation skills.” The suspect was booked into San Mateo County Jail on felony charges related to assault with a firearm.
The suspect’s identity was not immediately available.
Police said anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact the department at 650-616-7100 or by emailing sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.
