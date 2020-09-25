Comments
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Three people were arrested on murder charges in the stabbing death of a man in downtown San Jose earlier this week, according to authorities.
San Jose police said Friday that detectives identified three suspects who were arrested in Milpitas on Tuesday. They were identified as San Jose residents Manuel Avila, 40; Gregory Messenger, 25; and Cynthia Alvarez, 45.
All three suspects were booked into Santa Clara County Jail.
The investigation was ongoing and police urged anyone with information about the case to Contact Detective Sergeant Miri #3860 or Detective Cuenca #3915 of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide unit at 408-277-5283.
Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 408-947-7867.
