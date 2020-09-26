SAN ROSA (CBS SF) — Two young girls were injured and three alleged sideshow drivers arrested, including one on hit-and-run charges, as police broke-up a large sideshow taking place in a local supermarket parking lot late Friday night.

Santa Rosa police said officers responded at around 11:15 p.m. to multiple reports of a sideshow taking place in the Santa Rosa Market Place parking lot.

Recently sideshows have become a growing problem in the Santa Rosa area, police said, and Friday night’s was a large one involving multiple drivers and a crowd of 100 or more spectators.

As officers were conducting their investigation, they made several traffic stops related to the sideshow. One of the stops resulted in Jose Carreno-Cruz, a 21-year-old Santa Rosa resident, being arrested and released on a citation for misdemeanor reckless driving in an off-street parking facility.

Another stop resulted in Seth Ostram, a 40-year-old resident, being arrested and booked at jail for misdemeanor reckless driving in an off-street parking facility, felony child endangerment and violation of probation. Additional subjects were cited for other miscellaneous vehicle code violations.

Officers also observed a white Ford Mustang spinning “donuts” in the parking lot. The Mustang struck two juvenile females as it conducted the reckless move and then fled.

A call went out with a vehicle description and officers were able to catch up to the Mustang on Petaluma Hill Road and ultimately stopped it in the South Park neighborhood.

The driver and passenger were both detained, and the driver — Sergio Eduardo Vargas, a 21-year-old Santa Rosa resident –was ultimately arrested. Vargas was booked into county jail for felony hit and run, felony reckless driving, misdemeanor reckless driving in an off-street parking facility and an outstanding warrant.

Meanwhile, other officers and emergency responders were in parking lot, rendering aid to the two hit-and-run victims. One of the female victims received only minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene. The other female was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were also told by witnesses that one individual in the crowd was armed with a handgun.

Additional officers were rushed to the scene. The individual reportedly armed with the handgun was located and contacted. He was indeed carrying a loaded semiautomatic handgun and was arrested by officers without incident.

He was identified as Jose Roberto Alejo, a 26-year-old Vallejo resident. Alejo was arrested and booked at jail for carrying a concealed firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in public, being armed while in possession of a controlled substance, possession of a high capacity magazine, and possession of a controlled substance.