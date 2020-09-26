SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 34-year-old San Jose man has become the fourth suspect arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing of David Perez in downtown San Jose earlier this week.
On Saturday morning, San Jose detectives said they had booked Fernando Vargas into Santa Clara County jail on a murder charge. They had already booked three others on homicide charges — San Jose residents Manuel Avila, 40; Gregory Messenger, 25; and Cynthia Alvarez, 45.
Those three had been arrested in Milpitas on Tuesday.
The four were accused of killing the 39-year-old Perez in the 100 block of North Sixth Street. Officers responded to the location at 5:09 a.m. Monday and found Perez suffering from stabs wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he died.
Perez’s death was the 29th homicide of the year, according to police.
Anyone with information about the slaying is asked to call Detective Sgt. Miri or Detective Cuenca of the Police Department’s homicide
unit at (408) 277-5283.
People who want to remain anonymous may call Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867 or follow this link: https://svcrimestoppers.org/.
