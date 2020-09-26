SF School ReopeningsCheck daily updated information on the reopening status of your child's San Francisco school
BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Homicide investigators in Berkeley are confirming their investigation Saturday evening of a fatal shooting that took place Saturday at a home in a Berkeley Hills neighborhood.

There are few details as of early Saturday evening. Berkeley police said the shooting took place at about 4 p.m.

Homicide investigators remained at the residence on Glen Avenue, between Spruce Street and Euclid Avenue.

