BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Homicide investigators in Berkeley are confirming their investigation Saturday evening of a fatal shooting that took place Saturday at a home in a Berkeley Hills neighborhood.
There are few details as of early Saturday evening. Berkeley police said the shooting took place at about 4 p.m.
Homicide investigators remained at the residence on Glen Avenue, between Spruce Street and Euclid Avenue.
