BUTTE COUNTY (CBS SF) — The sheriff’s office in Butte County on Sunday night issued immediate evacuation orders for Pulga, Concow, Big Bend and Yankee Hill due to the North Complex West Zone fire.
The evacuation orders were issued shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday.
EVACUATION ORDER
9.27.20 8:50 p.m.
BCSO is issuing an IMMEDIATE EVACUATION ORDER for the areas of Pulga, Concow, Big Bend, and Yankee Hill due to fire. Please refer to the Public Map on the BCSO website, https://t.co/OM08mbGqHO or call 833-512-5378.
#NorthComplexWestZone pic.twitter.com/gpOVFdMYGr
— Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) September 28, 2020
While earlier authorities had said that fire lines in the area northwest of Berry Creek were holding, but late afternoon new fire activity was visible from large plumes of smoke as growing winds stoked the fire.
Current activity from Meadow Valley looking West toward Bucks Lake. This is the northern edge of #NorthComplexWestZone #NorthComplex
likely causing the smoke visible currently from Chico when looking South. pic.twitter.com/uTb6N44mz3
— Chico Daily News (@ChicoDailyNews) September 27, 2020
Already the deadliest wildfire this year, the North Complex has claimed 15 lives — 13 in the devastated community of Berry Creek — and has destroyed 2,342 structures.
Before Red Flag winds whipped new life into the blaze, an army of more than 3,000 firefighters had gained 78 percent containment of the fire that has consumed 305,188 acres in a region near Lake Oroville. Concow was nearly destroyed in the deadly and destructive 2018 Camp Fire.
