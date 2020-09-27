BURLINGAME (CBS SF) — A weekend picnic ended in a tragedy after one person was killed and two others injured when a large tree branch fell onto them in a Burlingame Park, authorities said.
Officials said in a Facebook post that the three were struck by a 60-foot tree limb while picnicking at Washington Park, off of Burlingame and Carolan Avenues east of downtown, on Saturday afternoon.
The person killed was a San Mateo resident. Two other people remained hospitalized Sunday afternoon with “significant” injuries, said city
officials, who asked the public to avoid Carolan Avenue near the park while police investigate.
A Burlingame police dispatcher said early Sunday evening that no other information about the fallen tree limb or the victims was immediately available beyond what is on the Facebook post.
Praying….
