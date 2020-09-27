SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — With Red Flag weather conditions gripping much of Northern California, Pacific Gas & Electric officials began rolling out their preventive power outages early Sunday in Butte, Plumas, Shasta and Tehama counties.

The first de-energization phase began early Sunday morning and impacted approximate 15,000 customers. The second phase was expected to begin Sunday afternoon and will impact approximately 74,000 customers.

The Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) come as fire-weary California prepared for a new siege of hot, dry weather with potentially strong winds that could cause power lines to arc and spark new blazes in parched vegetation that’s ready to burn.

Red Flag warnings for extreme fire weather conditions were issued for the northern and central areas of the state from late Saturday to Monday, the National Weather Service said.

So far this year, more than 8,000 California wildfires have scorched 5,600 square miles, destroyed more than 7,000 buildings and killed 26 people.

A new wildfire broke out Sunday in Napa County, prompting the evacuation of residents before dawn and quickly growing to more than 800 acres. At the time, there were steady winds of between 15-25 mph in the fire area.

About 200 customers in Napa County faced losing power in Sunday shutdowns before the fire erupted. A PG&E outage map showed that power outages were occurring in Calistoga and Angwin as firefighters were battling the nearby Glass Fire.

In addition, power to 55 customers in Lake County and two customers in Sonoma County would likely be turned off, according to PG&E’s alerts website.

“These are significant fire-weather concerns with all the dry fuels and the winds coming through and lowering relative humidities,” said Brian Garcia, a forecaster with the National Weather Service.

Utility officials said they expected to power to restore to a majority of the customers impacted by the PSPS by Monday evening.