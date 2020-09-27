SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Homicide detectives were investigating a late Saturday night fatal stabbing near police headquarters in downtown San Jose, authorities said.
According to police, officers responded to the 300 block of West Hedding Street on a report of stabbing at around 10:50 p.m. When they arrived they located an adult male suffering from at least one stab wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by ambulance, but shortly after arriving he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.
The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after confirming the victim’s identity and notifying next of kin.
Investigators said there were currently no suspects identified or apprehended. The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident were also still under investigation.
This was San Jose’s 30th homicide of 2020.
Anyone with information is asked to Contact Detective Sergeant Hamblin or Detective Rak of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide unit at 408-277-5283.
Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 408-947-7867 or click the link below. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.
Prayers are with this family.
