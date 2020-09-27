MILPITAS (CBS SF) — A magnitude 3.4 earthquake centered at the northern end of the Calaveras Reservoir shook parts of the South Bay Sunday night hours after an earlier quake of the same magnitude, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The magnitude 3.4 earthquake happened just after 10:15 p.m. Sunday evening. The quake was about 6.2 miles northeast of Milpitas and 11.1 miles south southwest from San Jose, the USGS reported.
A total of 214 people reported feeling the earthquake on the USGS site.
The quake at 10:15 p.m. was centered in almost the same precise spot as another 3.4 quake about 6.5 hours earlier.
The nighttime quake was about 2.7 miles deep; the afternoon quake was about 3.3 miles deep. The two quakes originated about 150 feet apart.
No damage or injuries were recorded in either temblor, the USGS said.
