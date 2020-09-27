Comments
MILPITAS (CBS SF) — A small earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.4 struck in the hills above Milpitas Sunday afternoon.
The temblor struck at 3:54 p.m. about 6 miles northeast of Milpitas at a depth of 3 miles.
A USGS map showed the epicenter at Calaveras Reservoir south of Sunol Regional Wilderness. It was felt as far away as San Francisco.
There were no reports of damage.
