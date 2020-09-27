MILL VALLEY (CBS SF) — Mill Valley police were searching for three men who made off with a “large amount” of controlled narcotics in an early Sunday afternoon takeover robbery of a CVS pharmacy on East Blithedale Ave.

Investigators said that shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, three masked men entered the store and cased the inside for an extended period before jumping over the pharmacy counter in the back of the store, where two pharmacy employees were working.

The suspects ordered the surprised employees to open the pharmacy safe, then told the two workers to get on the floor and keep their heads down.

The suspects then grabbed the drugs and ran from the store and into a waiting black sedan, driven by a masked woman, fleeing west on Blithedale toward Lomita Drive.

It wasn’t immediately confirmed whether or not any of the suspects used a firearm during the robbery, police said.

All three suspects were described as black male adults, approximately 18 years old, between 5-feet-8-inches and 6 feet tall, with

slim builds and wearing masks. One suspect was wearing a black hoodie; another wore a black puff-jacket, and the third was wearing a black jacket with red and white stripes.

The getaway vehicle was described as a black four-door sedan with paper plates similar to “AUGZ948.”

Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to call the Mill Valley Police Department at (415) 389-4100 or the department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 721-4547.