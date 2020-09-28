SF School ReopeningsCheck daily updated information on the reopening status of your child's San Francisco school
Filed Under:Antioch, Highway 4

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Several lanes of state Highway 4 in Contra Costa County were blocked after a garbage truck caught on fire in the roadway Monday.

The garbage truck was blocking three right lanes of traffic on westbound Highway 4 in Antioch between the Hillcrest Ave. and the A St./Lone Tree Way exits.

The incident was reported just after 2 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. Westbound traffic was backed up past Hillcrest to the Antioch BART station.

No word yet on what caused the garbage truck to catch fire. No injuries were immediately reported.

