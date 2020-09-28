ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Several lanes of state Highway 4 in Contra Costa County were blocked after a garbage truck caught on fire in the roadway Monday.
The garbage truck was blocking three right lanes of traffic on westbound Highway 4 in Antioch between the Hillcrest Ave. and the A St./Lone Tree Way exits.
#Antioch — A garbage truck on fire continues to block the 3 right lanes on westbound #Highway4 after Hillcrest. #KCBSTraffic pic.twitter.com/IBhVlyHCyF
— KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) September 28, 2020
The incident was reported just after 2 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. Westbound traffic was backed up past Hillcrest to the Antioch BART station.
No word yet on what caused the garbage truck to catch fire. No injuries were immediately reported.
