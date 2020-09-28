ST. HELENA (CBS SF) — The raging Glass Fire consumed one winery and threatened at least a dozen other well-known vintners early Monday, growing to more than 11,000 acres, burning homes in Deer Park, jumping over Silverado Trail and forcing thousands from their wine country homes including neighborhoods in St. Helena and Calistoga.

The fire roared to life around 4 a.m. Sunday and was still completely out of control 24 hours later despite the efforts of more than 800 firefighters and an intense air battle including retardant and water drops from firefighting DC-10s and a 747.

The blaze began as a 20-acre vegetation fire west of the Bell Canyon Reservoir and then exploded into 1,200 acres in 9 hours and more than 2,500 by Sunday evening and 11,000 acres by early Monday.

The region remained under a Red Flag fire warning until 9 p.m. Monday with warm early morning temperatures, low humidity and sweltering wind gusts up to 30 mph. The winds and tinder-dry vegetation was fueling the flames.

Napa County officials issued new mandatory evacuation orders early Monday for residents living in the area north of Bothe State Park to Diamond Mountain Road. Mandatory evacuation orders were also issued for Calistoga residents living in neighborhoods south of Lincoln Ave.

Highway 29 — a major escape artery out of the valley — was also closed to through traffic between Lincoln Ave and Deer Park Road.

Thousands of evacuees woke up Monday morning wondering if their homes and a lifetime of possessions and memories had gone up in flames. Among them was Deer Park resident Ben August.

“It may have already been devoured,” August sadly told KPIX 5 of his home in the once picturesque wine country neighborhood.

Elsewhere, homeowners desperate to save the more than 2,200 structures threatened by the growing flames tried to hose down their properties.

“If anything gets into the yard it will be gone, everything,” said Silverado Trail resident Tom Kaljian.

A wall of flames was threatening the Adventist Health St. Helena hospital (which had been evacuated Sunday) and homes in Deer Park. By shortly before 10 p.m., the fire had jumped both the Silverado Trail and the Napa River.

The #glassfire is jumping the river. This is Lodi Road, just west of Silverado Trail at the Napa River. #glasscomplex pic.twitter.com/Cctxw3djDv — Joe Vazquez (@joenewsman) September 28, 2020

The flames ripped through the The Chateau Boswell Winery located on the Silverado Trail Sunday evening.

Among the other wineries threatened by flames were Reverie Winery, Viader Winery, Schramsberg Winery and Davis Estates winery.

“We found out this morning at 4:45 that the fire started at the 200 block of Crystal Springs and, considering our address is 264 it was a pretty scary moment, for sure,” Reverie owner Grant Long told KPIX 5.

Long made the spooky drive to his winery Sunday afternoon, wondering if it would still be there. The neighbor’s house across the street is gone, but thanks to the vineyards and a lot of defensible space, the winery lives on.

“It was very surreal for a moment because it’s almost like it wasn’t here and you have to see it to believe it and being able to pull up and see it,” he said. “It’s a blessing.”

The fire also jumped Highway 29 near the Culinary Institute of America, triggering mandatory evacuation orders for residents living in the area west of Highway 29 from Deer Park Road to Elmhurst and all of Spring Mountain Road.

That evacuation area was expanded at 11:44 p.m. to west of Highway 29 from Deer Park Road to Bothe Park Road west to the county line. Additionally, an evacuation warning was in place for the area west of Highway 29 from Booth State Park to Diamond Mountain Road west to the county line.

Shortly after 11 p.m. an earlier evacuation warning for Howell Mountain Road to the dead end of Conn Valley and all of Rossi Road and Greenfield Road was upgraded to a mandatory evacuation order.

On Sunday, Napa County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for the following areas:

Residents living in the community of Deer Park, an area of Silverado Trail cross of Larkmead Ln through Deer Park Rd and all of Crystal Springs Rd and North Fork Crystal Springs Rd.

Residents living on College Avenue at Howell Mountain Road to White Cottage Road and all of Freisen Drive, including all roads west of College Avenue and Freisen Drive, and all of Lommel Road.

Residents on Silverado Trail from Lommel Road to Pickett Road.

Residents on the eastside of Silverado Trail from Deer Park Road to Meadowood Road, including the entirety of all roads in between. The order included the Meadowood Resort.

Residents on the eastside of Silverado Trail from Deer Park Road south to Howell Mountain Road (aka Old Howell Mountain Road)

Residents on Howell Mountain Road up to Deer Park Road to include all roads off of Howell Mountain Road

All residences on Conn Valley Road

Residents in the unincorporated area from the 2900 block of White Sulpher Springs Road (St. Helena City Limits) to the dead end and north to Spring Mountain Road.

Residents from 1650 South Whitehall Lane north to White Sulpher Springs Road and west to the County line.

Residents within the city of St. Helena from Elmhurst Avenue to Madrona Ave west of Highway 29 to the St. Helena city limits.

After waking up to fire alerts and messages from worried friends, Amy Bordeau of Calistoga said she grabbed the same bag she recently used when evacuating from another nearby wildfire.

“It’s a bit traumatizing,” she said. “I feel like I’m constantly fight or flight.”

Deputy Matt Macomber, one of several deputies currently evacuating parts of Napa County, posted a frightening video on social media of driving down a fire-surrounded lane in the hills.

Glass Fire: Never wait til the last second to evacuate. This video is from Deputy Matt Macomber, one of several deputies currently evacuating parts of Napa County. pic.twitter.com/YQXFirJ0aV — Napa County Sheriff's Office (@NapaSheriff) September 27, 2020

Napa County officials have set up evacuation center at Crosswalk Community Church, 2590 First Street in Napa. The sheriff’s department asked the evacuated residents to clear out of the area.

“When evacuating, please leave the area,” deputies posted. “Do not stop/park in turnouts to view the fire. First responders often need access to the turnouts to park emergency vehicles.”

Contra Costa County fire emergency response crews were also dispatched Sunday morning to help with the evacuation of Adventist Health St. Helena hospital. Hospital officials told KPIX they were “safely evacuating patients to nearby hospitals.”

The #GlassFire #GlassIncident has made its way to Adventist Health, the hospital that was evacuated this morning. Crews are trying to hold the fire on the west side of Sanitarium Rd by putting out hot spots as the fire burns up toward the road. The wind is in their favor. @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/kjgHkz4Knf — Katie Nielsen (@KatieKPIX) September 28, 2020

Cal Fire said its crews were fighting a “vegetation fire with dangerous rate of spread.” Meanwhile, PG&E said it “turned off power for about 3,000 customers between approximately 4:30 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. Sunday morning in Napa County as a precaution.

Air support from tankers and helicopters began making water and fire retardant drops after 8 a.m. Sunday. Fire crews that have been battling the nearby LNU Lightning Complex fire for more than a month were being hurried to the area.