SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — While thousands of people have evacuated from the fires comprising the Glass Incident in Napa and Sonoma Counties, authorities have released information for animals needing evacuation and shelter.
Information from Napa Community Animal Response Team and the Sonoma Community Animal Response Team
Large Animal Shelter:
Napa Valley Horsemen’s Association, 1200 Foster Rd., Napa
707-732-1555
Bring Feed
Companion Animal Shelter:
Napa County Animal Services, 942 Hartle Ct., Napa
707-253-4382
If evacuating North/West through Sonoma County:
Sonoma CART Large Animal Shelter
Sonoma Horse Park, 7600 Lakeville Highway, Petaluma, CA 94954
Call or text ahead: 707-861-0699
For evacuation assistance:
If you are requesting assistance evacuating from a mandatory evacuation zone
Call Napa CART 707-732-1555
For animals left behind:
Email info@napacart.org with contact information, address and description of animals left behind. Numbers and species. A Napa CART volunteer will contact you.
For more information:
Napa CART
facebook.com/napacart and napacart.org
Saanen Kerson, Napa CART Public Information Officer
707-799-2399 or saanen@napacart.org
Sonoma CART
sonomacart.org | facebook.com/sonomacart
Hotline: (707) 861-0699
IMPORTANT NOTE:
Follow all evacuation orders. Evacuate early if you have time.
If you have an emergency or you or your animals are in imminent danger, call 911 or Napa Dispatch at 707-253-4517 for assistance or evacuate immediately.
