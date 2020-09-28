SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — While thousands of people have evacuated from the fires comprising the Glass Incident in Napa and Sonoma Counties, authorities have released information for animals needing evacuation and shelter.

Information from Napa Community Animal Response Team and the Sonoma Community Animal Response Team

Large Animal Shelter:

Napa Valley Horsemen’s Association, 1200 Foster Rd., Napa

707-732-1555

Bring Feed

Companion Animal Shelter:

Napa County Animal Services, 942 Hartle Ct., Napa

707-253-4382

If evacuating North/West through Sonoma County:

Sonoma CART Large Animal Shelter

Sonoma Horse Park, 7600 Lakeville Highway, Petaluma, CA 94954

Call or text ahead: 707-861-0699

For evacuation assistance:

If you are requesting assistance evacuating from a mandatory evacuation zone

Call Napa CART 707-732-1555

For animals left behind:

Email info@napacart.org with contact information, address and description of animals left behind. Numbers and species. A Napa CART volunteer will contact you.

For more information:

Napa CART

facebook.com/napacart and napacart.org

Saanen Kerson, Napa CART Public Information Officer

707-799-2399 or saanen@napacart.org

Sonoma CART

sonomacart.org | facebook.com/sonomacart

Hotline: (707) 861-0699

IMPORTANT NOTE:

Follow all evacuation orders. Evacuate early if you have time.

If you have an emergency or you or your animals are in imminent danger, call 911 or Napa Dispatch at 707-253-4517 for assistance or evacuate immediately.