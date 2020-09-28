SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Officials with PG&E on Monday afternoon announced patrols have begun to inspect lines de-energized during the weekend Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) affecting about 65,000 Northern California customers in 16 counties.

The inspection and re-energization of lines comes towards the end of a Red Flag fire warning that included strong, dry winds coupled with elevated

temperatures and reduced humidity in portions of the Northern and Central Sierra region.

Officials said intense wind speeds in de-energized areas were observed including 61 mph sustained winds with gusts to 73 mph west of Mount St. Helena in Sonoma County, 44 mph sustained winds with gusts to 72 mph at Jarbo Gap in Butte County and 52 mph sustained winds with gusts to 66 mph at Mount Diablo in Contra Costa County.

On Monday morning, PG&E meteorologists issued a weather all clear for most of the areas impacted by the PSPS. Crews have started inspecting nearly 3,915 miles of transmission and distribution lines for damage or hazards. The

inspection effort will include nearly 1,700 ground personnel and 50 helicopters.

Crews will inspect lines for damage or hazards caused by strong winds. Once the lines have been inspected and any needed repairs are made, PG&E will proceed to restore power. PG&E expects to restore power to the large majority of customers impacted by the PSPS event by 11:59 p.m. Monday evening.

Officials said restoration could be delayed for some customers if crews are required to fix significant damage to individual lines, which could be caused by wind-blown branches and other debris.

Additionally, about 37,000 customers remain without power due to wildfires, including the Glass and Zogg Fires. Power was turned off in partnership with Cal Fire for the safety of firefighters in active fire areas. So far, there is no indication that PG&E equipment was involved in the start of those fires.