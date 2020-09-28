SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) – Police in San Bruno are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run collision that killed a woman on El Camino Real over the summer.
According to police, a SUV struck Jasmine Korley on the 1100 block of El Camino Real around 11:40 p.m. on July 10th. Police found Korley lying in the roadway unconscious and suffering from major injuries.
Korley was later taken to the hospital in critical condition where she later died.
The driver had left the scene, police said.
Following an investigation, officers determined the vehicle to be a light colored, likely silver Chevrolet Traverse SUV. Police said the vehicle involved in the crash would have significant front end and windshield damage, and the passenger side headlight would likely be broken.
Police have released photos of the vehicle involved in the crash. Anyone with information about the vehicle or the suspect is asked to contact the San Bruno Police Department at 650-616-7100 or by emailing sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Tips can be left anonymously.
