DALY CITY (CBS SF) — San Mateo County will provide three days of free COVID-19 testing at two locations in Daly City starting Monday and running through Wednesday, Supervisor David Canepa said Sunday.
Monday’s mobile testing will be conducted by Verily at Serramonte High School, 699 Serramonte Blvd. between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Testing will include children 5 years and older at Tuesday and Wednesday’s site as part of a collaboration with Daly City Partnership at the corner of Southgate Avenue and Lake Merced Boulevard (the parking lot next to the closed Burlington Coat Factory whose address is 99 Southgate Ave.)
between 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
“None of us will ever get any rest from COVID unless we test, test, test,” Canepa said in a statement Sunday. “Data and science prove that positivity rates go down with increased testing.”
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.