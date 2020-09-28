Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A 16-year-old Oakland boy was shot to death Sunday afternoon in East Oakland, police said Monday.
Officers went at 3:40 p.m. to the 5800 block of Elizabeth Street after someone reported a shooting.
A boy was located suffering from a gunshot wound or wounds. He died at the scene. The killing was the fifth homicide in four days in Oakland.
