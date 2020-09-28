SHASTA COUNTY (CBS SF) – The Zogg Fire in Shasta County continued to rage unabated Monday, exploding to 15,000 acres in size, fire officials said.
As of Monday morning, Cal Fire said the Zogg Fire was zero percent contained.
Evacuations are for the following areas:
- All areas south of South Fork Road and Zogg Mine Road South along Gas Point corridor including all residents along Gas Point Road to Foster Drive
- Platina Road west to the Tehama County line
Residents were advised to evacuate east on State Highway 36 to the collection point at Holiday Market on Gas Point Road in Cottonwood.
The National Weather Service Sacramento said there are extreme fire weather conditions in the area of the fire, which is burning in the area of Zogg Mine Road and Jenny Bird Lane, North of Igo near Redding. The National Weather Service said north winds are reaching speeds of up to 30-40 mph with relative humidity values of 5-10 percent.
A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 9 p.m. on Monday.
The blaze initially grew to 1,000 acres in about a one-hour time span.
