CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — More indoor businesses, including movie theaters, gyms and restaurant dining rooms, as well as school will soon be able to reopen as Contra Costa County on Tuesday moved into the red tier of the state’s COVID-19 monitoring guidelines.

Changes to the updated section of the state COVID-19 monitoring website late Tuesday morning reflected that the county had moved from purple or widespread tier to the less restrictive red or substantial tier.

Sonoma County is currently the only Bay Area county still in the purple tier as of Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by Contra Costa County health officials, moving into the red tier means the following sectors can reopen with modifications:

Places of worship, restaurants, movie theaters and museums can operate indoors at 25 percent capacity or 100 people, whichever is less

Gyms can reopen indoors at 10 percent capacity

All personal care services, including massage, can move indoors

Indoor shopping malls can operate at 50 percent maximum occupancy (instead of 25 percent). Food courts can also open following the state’s guidelines for restaurants.

Indoor retail stores can now operate at 50 percent capacity (instead of 25 percent)

“The credit really belongs to the residents of Contra Costa, who have adapted to the new normal and modified their lifestyles to reduce the spread of COVID in the county,” Contra Costa County Health Officer Dr. Chris Farnitano said in the press release.

Additionally, the county announced that elementary and secondary schools can reopen for in-person instruction on Oct. 13 if the county remains the red tier for two more weeks. Currently, elementary schools can apply for a waiver from the health officer to reopen.

District 2 Contra Costa County Supervisor Candace Andersen posted about the news late Tuesday morning.