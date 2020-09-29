CBS WASHINGTON — The showdown between President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the first presidential debate Tuesday quickly devolved into interruptions and name-calling as the two candidates went head-to-head on issues including the coronavirus crisis, the economy and the Supreme Court.

Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News sought, with much difficulty, to corral the two presidential hopefuls into discussing their plans to revive the U.S. economy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and convince the American people why they should be trusted in the Oval Office.

But the debate, the first between Mr. Trump and Biden, spiraled quickly as each traded barbs, with the president attacking the former vice president — and invoking his son Hunter Biden — and Biden attempting to speak directly to viewers.

“You’re the worst president America has ever had,” Biden said of Mr. Trump after one exchange on the president’s federal income taxes.

The debate runs for 90 minutes, broken up into six 15-minute segments, and can be streamed live for free on CBSN.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES: CBS NEWS