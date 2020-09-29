CALISTOGA (CBS SF) — There was an eerie silence as dawn broke over downtown Calistoga Tuesday, the bustle of a normal day was gone as thousands had been driven from their homes by flames of the Glass Fire burning in the hills above the wine country community.

By early Tuesday, the Glass Fire — a complex of wildfires threatening homes, wineries and business in Napa County and neighborhoods near Santa Rosa in Sonoma County — has grown to 36,236 acres with zero containment. Homes, businesses, resorts and wineries have been damaged or destroyed by the flames.

It was the second time a major wildfire has ripped through the region over the last two months. Firefighters were finally getting the massive LNU Lightning Complex fire — which has claimed five lives, burned hundreds of homes and charred 363,220 acres in Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties — under control with 98 percent of containment when the Glass Fire complex roared to life during Red Flag weather conditions early Sunday.

Exhausted fire crews once again found themselves in the middle of another intense battle with the flames.

“Our firefighters have not had much of a break,” Cal Fire’s Daniel Berlant said. “And these residents have not had much of a break.”

The weariness was also evident in the voices of the evacuees.

“You’re standing in your driveway and looking at your house and you wonder if you’re going to see it again,” said Jim Cunningham, an evacuee. “The scariest part of it is not knowing.”

Linda and Glen Shaver were worried the threat of frenzied evacuations was becoming part of the wine country lifestyle.

“We’re just exhausted,” they told KPIX 5. “We hear the term the new norm.”

Napa County officials report that over 4,600 homes or approximately 11,600 residents were under evacuation orders or warnings as of Tuesday morning.

The fire took a particularly hard toll on the Maher family, longtime residents of the valley. Dick Maher, 87, has lost the home where he raised his five children while the Glass Fire raged on Sunday night.

“Unfortunately, you can hear about it and read about, but when you see where you spent 45 years of your life, it’s uh, I’m crying,” Maher told KPIX 5.

But, the ruin didn’t stop at his home. In a cruel twist, two of Maher’s sons also lost their homes.

After three wildfire evacuations in 18 months, the spirit of the family is being tested.

“We’re all okay, we’re resilient. We’re full of love and blessed with so much, but it just keeps hitting us. It’s like come on, alright, already – please,” said Julie Maher.

If there is one piece of good news for the Mahers, it’s this: “I have my 87-year-old father’s jewelry and one piece of fancy art at another location from the fire last month. I never brought it back to the house,” said Shannon Maher. “It’s like, ‘Dad, the jewelry, your art, and all of your photos are safe because I was too lazy to bring them back.”

Evacuation Order Information:

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Napa and Sonoma counties Monday and asked President Donald Trump for a major disaster declaration.

Overnight, firefighters got a break from the weather. Winds calmed down and shifted directions, bringing in higher humidity levels from the Pacific Ocean. But in the 48 hours since it erupted from a still to be determined source, the blaze had altered the landscape in the picturesque region.

Castello di Amorosa, Meadowood Resort, Chateau Boswell and the Glass Mountain Inn Bed and Breakfast have all been damaged or completely destroyed. Dozens of homes have been burned or damaged.

“It’s crazy and unbelievable,” said Jim Sullivan, spokesman for Castello di Amorosa. “What we are seeing in loss and devastation.”

While the flames had slowed their advance, large pieces of ash rained down on downtown Calistoga early Tuesday and the bright orange glow was still very visible in the hills above the city. A reminder the threat still remained great and firefighters were still being strained and challenged.