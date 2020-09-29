SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being assaulted with a metal bar Monday night in San Francisco’s Western Addition, police said.
Around 9:05 p.m., officers initially responded to the assault at the corner of Fillmore Street and Geary Boulevard.
Arriving officers learned two men had gotten into a fight. At some point the suspect struck the victim with a metal bar before taking off, police said.
The victim, a 30-year-old man, was taken to a hospital for his critical injuries, according to police.
Police described the suspect as a 28-year-old man.
Anyone with information about the assault is encouraged to contact the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the beginning of the message.
