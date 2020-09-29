SF School ReopeningsCheck daily updated information on the reopening status of your child's San Francisco school
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Assault, Critical Condition, metal bar, San Francisco, San Francisco News, Western Addition

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being assaulted with a metal bar Monday night in San Francisco’s Western Addition, police said.

Around 9:05 p.m., officers initially responded to the assault at the corner of Fillmore Street and Geary Boulevard.

Arriving officers learned two men had gotten into a fight. At some point the suspect struck the victim with a metal bar before taking off, police said.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, was taken to a hospital for his critical injuries, according to police.

Police described the suspect as a 28-year-old man.

Anyone with information about the assault is encouraged to contact the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the beginning of the message.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments