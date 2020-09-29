SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Metallica announced Monday that the band is donating $250,000 to five organizations providing relief to those affected by the wildfires along the west coast.

Through the band’s San Rafael-based foundation All Within My Hands (AWMH), Metallica donated thousands of dollars to the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund, the Oregon Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief and Recovery Fund, the Community Foundation Santa Cruz County’s Fire Response Fund, the North Valley Community Foundation Wildfire Relief and Recovery Fund, and the Community Foundation of North Central Washington NCW Fire Relief Fund.

“Wildfires have become a cruel and unwelcome annual benchmark in California, and this year we have seen them tragically extend across the entire west coast of our country,” the foundation stated in its announcement.

Latest Wildfire Updates: Glass Fire | Shady Fire | Zogg Fire

While $100,000 went to organizations in Oregon and Washington State, the majority of the donation goes to relief efforts in Northern California. AMWH’s biggest recipient was California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund, which received $100,000. California’s seen 8,000 wildfires just this year alone, and since August 15, when several wildfires broke out at once, they’ve killed 26 people and destroyed over 6,700 buildings. Crews across the state continue to battle 26 wildfires with over 18,200 firefighters on the front lines, according to the foundation.

“A community’s recovery is often more complex and depends on the scope of the disaster and an affected community’s specific context and needs,” the foundation stated. “For these reasons, the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund supports both mid-term to long-term recovery efforts for those affected by California wildfires.”

Since the band founded AWMH in 2017, its donated millions to various organizations that fight hunger, support workforce education and other services. It’s been donating funds to wildfire relief since its start; in January, it sent $500,000 to Australia for the country’s recovery efforts after its “Black Summer” of wildfires burnt 46 million acres and killed 34 people. It’s also donated almost $645,000 to organizations fighting COVID-19 and or providing support to communities ravaged by the disease.

“We would like to encourage you to join us in supporting those in need and our first responders in any way you can by donating money, non-perishable food, clothing and other supplies, or by giving your time volunteering or providing safe, temporary housing,” the foundation wrote. “Every little bit helps.”