SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose police detectives were busy Tuesday morning, investigating a pair of overnight slayings that marked San Jose’s 31st and 32nd homicides of the year.

Police said officers responded to the Extended Stay Hotel located in the 6000 block of San Ignacio Avenue at 12:07 a.m. after receiving a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators said there currently were no suspects identified or apprehended. The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident were also under investigation.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after confirming the victim’s identity and notifying next of kin.

The second slaying took place at approximately 6:14 a.m. Officers responded to the 3200 block of Loma Verde Drive for a report of a person down and upon arrival discovered an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Investigators said there were currently no suspects identified or apprehended. The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident were under investigation.

The identity of the victim will be released by the coroner’s office after confirming the victim’s identity and notifying next of kin.

Anyone with information on either homicide was asked to Contact Detective Sergeant Bagon #3589 or Detective Sanchez #4126 of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide unit at 408-277-5283.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 408-947-7867.