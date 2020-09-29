BERKELEY (CBS SF) — An ex-convict has been arrested in the shooting death of another man over the weekend at a home in the Berkeley hills, police said Tuesday.

Saturday afternoon at around 4 p.m., a man in his 30s was found shot to death outside a home on the 1100 block of Glen Ave.

Homicide detectives identified the suspect was identified as 26-year-old Berkeley resident Jessie McAllister. Berkeley police said McAllister was arrested Monday at the Berkeley Amtrak station.

McAllister was being held on suspicion of murder and the case forwarded to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.

According to Berkeleyside, McAllister was charged in June with multiple gun-related felonies after two shooing incidents on the night of June 28 outside a 7-Eleven on Telegraph Avenue and at People’s Park.

McAllister, who has several felony convictions from separate cases in 2014, was convicted of one felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon, Berkeleyside said, citing county court records online.

Court records show he was released from Santa Rita Jail last month and placed on probation with a suspended sentence, Berkeleyside reported.

Anyone with additional information about the case was asked to contact the police department’s Homicide unit at (510) 981-5741.