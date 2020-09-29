SHASTA COUNTY (CBS SF) – The Zogg Fire in Shasta and Tehama counties continued to grow overnight, topping 40,000 acres as of Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

According to Cal Fire officials, the Zogg Fire grew to 40,317 acres as of early Tuesday morning. It remained at zero percent containment.

A total of 146 structures have been destroyed by the fire since Sunday, officials said. According to social media posts, a number of those structures were in the towns of Igo and Ono including the historic Ono Grange.

Officials said a combination of light winds, high temperatures, low humidity and a lack of resources due to the other fires burning in the state would continue to challenge firefighting efforts.

Firefighters are focusing on structure defense and increasing containment lines. Cal Fire plans to bring in air support to help the efforts of the 700 fire fighters on the ground.

On Monday, Shasta County Sheriff Eric Magrini confirmed that three people have been found dead in connection with the Zogg Fire during a press conference. No details were available regarding the identity of the fire victims or how the died.

Evacuation orders were expanded Monday evening to include the area from t he fire line east to the intersection of Placer Road and Texas Springs Road, including all residences on the south and north side of Placer Road between Diggins way and Texas Springs Road.

Evacuations are also in place for the following areas:

All areas south of South Fork Road and Zogg Mine Road South along Gas Point corridor including all residents along Gas Point Road to Foster Drive

Muletown Road from Placer Road to north of Kanaka Lane and all roads off of Muletown Road

Diggins Way south of Placer and all roads off Diggins Way.

Platina Road west to the Tehama County line

All areas off and north of Platina Road from Trinity Alps Preserve to Platina

Residents were initially advised to evacuate east on State Highway 36 to the collection point at Holiday Market at 20635 Gas Point Road in Cottonwood.

The following roads are closed due to the fire:

Highway 36 west @ Highway 3

State Road-36 @ Bowman Rd

Texas Springs Rd @ Placer Rd

Gaspoint Rd. @ Foster Rd.

Clear Creek Rd @ Cloverdale Rd.

The evacuee collection point was later changed to the Holiday Market at 3315 Placer Street in Redding.

A large animal evacuation center has been set up at the Cottonwood Rodeo Grounds located at 3917 Main Street in Cottonwood. An evacuation center taking small animals (goats or sheep and smaller) is at the Haven Humane Society on 7449 Eastside Road in Anderson.

More details on the Zogg Fire are available on the Cal Fire incident web page.