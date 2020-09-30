SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for North Bay mountains and the areas in and around where the 48,440-acre Glass Fire is burning.

The warning lends additional urgency to the ongoing firefight. It is to take effect Thursday at 1 p.m. and is a higher level alert than the fire weather watch that was also to take effect Thursday.

“While not expecting the same critical fire conditions as what was observed earlier this week, critically dry and breezy conditions are expected in the area,” the weather service said.

The Fire Weather Watch for the North Bay has been upgraded to a RED FLAG WARNING. Gusty winds, hot temperatures, and low humidity will challenge fire crews as they try to get a handle on the #GlassFire. Any new fire that gets started will spread quickly as well. pic.twitter.com/wLAJiZET2I — Paul Heggen (@PaulKPIX) September 30, 2020

Separately, Cal Fire officials said that on Sunday, the first day of the Glass Fire, two firefighters had to deploy fire shelters while battling the blaze in Napa County.

Cal Fire officials said “intense fire conditions, fueled by gusty, off-shore winds” forced the firefighters “to take refuge … in the aluminized cloth tents that offer protection by reflecting radiant heat and providing a volume of breathable air.”

Neither firefighter was injured, though several transport vehicles were damaged, Cal Fire officials said.

No further details were immediately available.

