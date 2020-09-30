PETALUMA (CBS SF) — A 52-year-old Lodi man has been arrested after he allegedly riddled his Petaluma motel room with bullet holes, authorities said early Wednesday.

Police were notified at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday by a caller who said shots were fired into her room at the Motel Six, 1368 North McDowell Blvd. in Petaluma from the neighboring room.

Arriving officers found a man, later identified as Jose Gomeznunez, standing in front of his room and took him into custody. He was

searched and a loaded 9mm handgun was found.

Police said their investigation determined Gomeznunez had fired nine rounds from inside his room. Two were fired through the door, and

several went through the wall to the adjacent room, which was occupied by a woman who was uninjured.

One round went into a vacant room and another was located in a second floor balcony railing, police said.

Despite the numerous shots fired, there were no injuries.

Police said Gomeznunez is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing a firearm. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail for shooting

into an inhabited dwelling and being a felon in possession of a firearm, with bail was set at $250,000.