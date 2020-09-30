OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland are investigating a shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy Monday night in East Oakland.

Around 10:40 p.m., officers initially responded to a ShotSpotter gunshot detection system alert in the 9800 block of Sunnyside Street, according to police.

Upon arrival, officers found the teen suffering from at least one gunshot

wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his

injuries, police said.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The incident marked the fourth fatal shooting in Oakland — and the second resulting in the death of a teenage boy in East Oakland — since last Friday.

On Monday, police confirmed a 16-year-old Oakland boy was shot to death Sunday afternoon on the 5800 block of Elizabeth Street in East Oakland.

Police also said that two separate shootings claimed the lives of two Oakland men in their hometown Friday.

No arrest has been made in the case and officers are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police

Department’s Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or their tip line at (510)

238-7950.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.