SHASTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Authorities on Wednesday confirmed a fourth person has died in connection with the still-growing Zogg Fire burning in Shasta and Tehama counties.

During a news conference late Wednesday morning, Shasta County Sheriff Eric Magrini announced that the fourth victim of the Zogg Fire had been found injured on Sunday, the day the fire started, and died from his injuries Tuesday evening.

“This was an individual who was evacuated with significant burns on the day of the origin of this fire,” Sheriff Magrini said. “He was transported to the hospital and we received word last night that he succumbed to his injuries. So, again, our condolences go out to that family.”

On Monday, Magrini confirmed that three people have been found dead in connection with the Zogg Fire. No details were available regarding the identity of the fire victims or how the died.

According to Cal Fire officials, the Zogg Fire grew to 51,955 acres as of Wednesday morning. It is now at seven percent containment.

A total of 146 structures have been destroyed by the fire since Sunday, officials said. According to social media posts, a number of those structures were in the towns of Igo and Ono including the historic Ono Grange.

Officials said the fire continued to burn in grass, oak woodland, chaparral and mixed timber. Firefighters would again be challenged by hot and dry conditions Wednesday with temperatures climbing into the 90s with afternoon humidity in the low-teens. Firefighters will aggressively work towards establishing more containment.

Evacuation orders were expanded Monday evening to include the area from the fire line east to the intersection of Placer Road and Texas Springs Road, including all residences on the south and north side of Placer Road between Diggins way and Texas Springs Road.

Evacuations are also in place for the following areas:

All areas south of South Fork Road and Zogg Mine Road South along Gas Point corridor including all residents along Gas Point Road to Foster Drive

Muletown Road from Placer Road to north of Kanaka Lane and all roads off of Muletown Road

Diggins Way south of Placer and all roads off Diggins Way.

Platina Road west to the Tehama County line

All areas off and north of Platina Road from Trinity Alps Preserve to Platina

In Tehama County, the following evacuation orders and warnings were in place as of Wednesday morning.

Evacuation Order:

Zone H – All areas north of HWY 36 to the Shasta County Linefrom Vassar Road/Luce Griswald Road and West to Beegum

Evacuation Warning:

Zones C-1, C-2- All areas north of Pettyjohn Road to HWY 36, east of Mendocino National Forest boundary and west of Weemasoul Road/Halley Grade.

Zone E- All areas south of Vestal Road, east of Weemasoul Road, west of Cannon Road/ Redd Creek Road and north of Pettyjohn Road.

Zones F-1, F-2-All Areas north of Halley Grade, west of Vestal Road/ Weemasoul Road and south of HWY 36.

Zone G- All areas noth of Vestal Road from Pope Drive west to Weemasould Road and North to HWY 36.

Residents were initially advised to evacuate east on State Highway 36 to the collection point at Holiday Market at 20635 Gas Point Road in Cottonwood.

The following roads are closed due to the fire:

Highway 36 west @ Highway 3

State Road-36 @ Bowman Rd

Texas Springs Rd @ Placer Rd

Gaspoint Rd. @ Foster Rd.

Clear Creek Rd @ Cloverdale Rd.

Highway 36 at the Humbolt-Tehama County line to the intersection of Highway 3 and Highway 36 to Highway 36 and Bowman Road

The evacuee collection point was later changed to the Holiday Market at 3315 Placer Street in Redding.

A large animal evacuation center has been set up at the Cottonwood Rodeo Grounds located at 3917 Main Street in Cottonwood. An evacuation center taking small animals (goats or sheep and smaller) is at the Haven Humane Society on 7449 Eastside Road in Anderson.

More details on the Zogg Fire are available on the Cal Fire incident web page.