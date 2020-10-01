Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — A Flex Alert is set to go into effect Thursday afternoon as the California Independent System Operator anticipates high energy demand as the Bay Area faces the latest round of extremely hot weather.
The alert goes into effect Thursday at 3 p.m. and will remain in place until 10 p.m.
Cal ISO is asking residents to conserve electricity to avoid rolling blackouts by taking the following actions during the Flex Alert:
- Set air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees, if health permits
- Defer use of major appliances
- Turn off unnecessary lights
- Unplug unused electrical devices
- Close blinds and drapes
- Use fans when possible
- Limit time the refrigerator door is open.
Consumers can also prepare for the Flex Alert by doing the following
before 3 p.m.:
- “Pre-cool” homes, or lower air conditioning thermostats
- Charge electric vehicles
- Charge mobile devices and laptops
- Run dishwashers, washing machines and other major appliances
- Set pool pumps to run in the early morning or late at night.
For more tips on how to conserve, visit FlexAlert.org.
