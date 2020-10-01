NAPA COUNTY (CBS SF) – A Spare the Air alert has been extended through Tuesday, as smoke from the Glass Fire and other wildfires is expected to continue to blanket the Bay Area.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District said it anticipates the smoke, combined with expected high temperatures and vehicle exhaust will lead to unhealthy smog and ozone levels.

“The Bay Area will experience significant smoke impacts into next week as the Glass Fire continues to burn in the North Bay,” said Jack Brodbent of the Air District.

On Thursday, AQI levels in much of the Bay Area reached levels unhealthy for sensitive groups, while air quality was in the unhealthy range in areas near the fire zone.

AQI in Oakland right now hovering at 122…this is the view from Grizzly Peak.

San Francisco is somewhere beyond that smoky soup. @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/LhfgTsuK1v — Andria Borba (@AndriaKPIX) October 1, 2020

Since mid-August, the Bay Area has been under seemingly constant Spare the Air alerts, due to a series of massive wildfires that have been burning in the region. The fires prompted officials to declare alerts for a record 30 consecutive days from August 19th through September 18th.

Under a Spare the Air alert, the burning of wood, manufactured fire logs or any other solid fuel is banned, both indoors and outdoors.

People, especially those who are elderly, children, and those with respiratory illnesses are urged to reduce their exposure to the unhealthy air by stating indoors, with windows and doors closed and air conditioners set to recirculate air. If temperatures are too hot inside one’s home, people are urged to visit cooling centers.

The Air District urges anyone who is looking to exercise outdoors should do so in the early morning hours when ozone concentrations are lower.