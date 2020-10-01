SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Another round of high temperatures and extreme conditions were forecast Thursday as firefighters battling the Glass Fire in Napa and Sonoma Counties prepared for the worst.

Gusty, hot breezes were poised Thursday to push the fire, already weaving a destructive path through wine country, on a wind-driven march toward Pope Valley in an area not touched by a wildfire on at least 70 years, Cal Fire officials warned.

The National Weather Service said a Heat Advisory was in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, with increased fire risk in the North Bay Mountains and the Santa Lucia Mountains. A Red Flag Warning was also in effect from 1 p.m. Thursday to 6 p.m. Friday.

The extreme conditions would add to the challenges facing firefighters Thursday, who are working in extremely difficult terrain.

“In this area where the first is in it’s a mixture of grass, brush and conifer timber — all of it is critically dry,” said Cal Fire Fire Behavior Analyst Brian Newman. “With the excessively dry winter we had mixed with the long summer we’ve had — a lot of heat and no [precipitation] over the last five months has led to critically dry conditions in the fuel moisture for burning. There’s really no [natural] barrier to burning.”

Newman added that unlike other areas of wine country burned in the recent LNU Lightning complex and the October 2017 Tubbs, Nun and Abode fires, this region has never had a major blaze.

“The area where the fire is burning has no fire history over the last 70 years,” said Newman. “It’s led to an excessive build-up of fuel — heavy, dense brush.”

As of Wednesday evening, the Glass Fire has burned 51,266 acres since it started over the weekend and was 2 percent contained, according to Cal Fire. More than 200 structures have been destroyed, including more than 100 homes in Napa County.

“Warm, dry, unstable conditions coupled with strong winds — the fire will have more energy behind it,” said Cal Fire meteorologist Tom Bird. “The winds will shift later this morning and begin driving across steep, rugged terrain toward the Pope Valley on the north edge of the fire … if they can’t get air support in there, it’s going to be tough to stop.”

Air resources and ground crews attacked the fire just north of Calistoga all day Wednesday, trying to knock out most of it before the wind came in. Air tankers made drop after drop as the fire raced up the hillside just off Highway 29.

Along with increased fire risk, smoke from the Glass Fire has caused poor air quality throughout the region. People on social media throughout the Bay Area posted pictures of the moon, which had an orange hue due to the smoke Wednesday night.

