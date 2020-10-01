MENDOCINO COUNTY (CBS SF) – Authorities arrested a burglary suspect this week accused of stealing $50,000 and several pounds of marijuana from a Mendocino County home.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said 24-year-old Jaime Rodriguez of Ukiah was arrested following a traffic stop Tuesday night. Authorities determined Rodriguez to be on parole, and when he was searched, they found what deputies described as a “large amount” of currency, along with eight pounds of packaged and processed marijuana.

A follow-up investigation revealed that the cash was connected to a burglary at a home on Elledge Ranch Road earlier in the day. Deputies also believe the seized marijuana was also stolen during the burglary.

Deputies said the homeowner remotely witnessed from a home security camera two suspects enter the home shortly after 5 p.m. The burglars stole more than $50,000 in cash, along with processed and packaged marijuana before leaving the scene.

A 13-year-old who was home alone at the time of the burglary was able to hide from the suspects, according to deputies.

Rodriguez was arrested and booked into the Mendocino County on a parole violation and additional charges of burglary, possession of stolen property and criminal conspiracy. He is being held without bail.

It was not immediately known when Rodriguez would appear in court on the charges.

Deputies are still investigating to identify the second suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office tip-line at 707-234-2100 or the WeTip anonymous crime reporting hotline at 800-782-7463.