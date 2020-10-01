OAKLAND (CBS SF) — BART officials confirmed that a downed power line on the tracks caused by a crash in West Oakland Thursday afternoon is disrupting train service in all directions, including the Transbay Tube.

The @SFBARTalert Twitter account first posted about the issue at around 12:48 p.m.

There is a delay developing in Downtown Oakland in all directions due to an obstruction on the track. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) October 1, 2020

A follow-up post clarified to state that service had been stopped between Lake Merritt, 12th Street and West Oakland due to the obstruction.

BART service has stopped between Lake Merritt, 12th Street and West Oakland due to an obstruction on the track. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) October 1, 2020

Just after 1 p.m., the @SFBARTalert account tweeted that a downed power line had stopped service. 511.org announced a bus bridge would be provided.

BART service has stopped in the Transbay Tube and between West Oakland, Lake Merritt and 12th St. due to a down power line. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) October 1, 2020

Police in Oakland tweeted out photos of a crash involving a semi-truck at Adeline and 3rd Street that brought down live wires.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Live wires down at Adeline/3rd Street⚡️Semi-truck crashed into power pole. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/q9nvFTpvFK — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) October 1, 2020

BART issued a service alert that clarified that BART train service had stopped in the Transbay Tube due to a down power line between West Oakland and Lake Merritt.

Mutual aid is being provided by AC Transit to cover parallel service between 19th St. and the Salesforece Transit Center in San Francisco on bus NL. AC Transit bus 62 is connecting passengers between Lake Merritt and West Oakland.

Transit officials are aware of the issue and will provide updates as new information is made available.