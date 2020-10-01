SF School ReopeningsCheck daily updated information on the reopening status of your child's San Francisco school
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:BART, BART Service, Bart train, Delays, Oakland, Oakland news, obstruction on tracks, Public transit, Service Halted

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — BART officials confirmed that a downed power line on the tracks caused by a crash in West Oakland Thursday afternoon is disrupting train service in all directions, including the Transbay Tube.

The @SFBARTalert Twitter account first posted about the issue at around 12:48 p.m.

A follow-up post clarified to state that service had been stopped between Lake Merritt, 12th Street and West Oakland due to the obstruction.

Just after 1 p.m., the @SFBARTalert account tweeted that a downed power line had stopped service. 511.org announced a bus bridge would be provided.

Police in Oakland tweeted out photos of a crash involving a semi-truck at Adeline and 3rd Street that brought down live wires.

BART issued a service alert that clarified that BART train service had stopped in the Transbay Tube due to a down power line between West Oakland and Lake Merritt.

Mutual aid is being provided by AC Transit to cover parallel service between 19th St. and the Salesforece Transit Center in San Francisco on bus NL. AC Transit bus 62 is connecting passengers between Lake Merritt and West Oakland.

Transit officials are aware of the issue and will provide updates as new information is made available.

 

Comments