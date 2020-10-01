SF School ReopeningsCheck daily updated information on the reopening status of your child's San Francisco school
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Emergency, Geary Boulevard, Police Activity, San Francisco, San Francisco News, San Francisco police, Stockton Street, Union Square

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Residents are being asked to stay away from the area of Geary Boulevard and Stockton Street at Union Square in San Francisco due to police activity in the area.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Services issued an alert, warning residents to avoid the area and expect traffic delays.

Police and emergency units are on the scene of the incident, but no details have been released so far.

San Francisco Police Commander Raj Vaswani tweeted that a “wide area is closed” due to the activity.

511.org was reporting that multiple SF Muni buses were being rerouted around the area.

CBS SF is monitoring the situation and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

 

Comments