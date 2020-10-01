SF School ReopeningsCheck daily updated information on the reopening status of your child's San Francisco school
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a shooting in the area of Geary Boulevard and Stockton Street that has shut down Union Square, according to authorities.

San Francisco police confirmed to CBS SF that a shooting in the area was being investigated and that one person had been detained for questioning, but offered no additional details.

Police have closed off the 100 block of Geary and the 200 block of Stockton. The area is where a number of high-end retail stores are located, including Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Bulgari and Chanel.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Services issued an alert at 5:24 p.m., warning residents to avoid the area and expect traffic delays.

Police and emergency units are on the scene of the incident, but no details have been released so far.

San Francisco Police Commander Raj Vaswani tweeted that a “wide area is closed” due to the activity.

511.org was reporting that multiple SF Muni buses were being rerouted around the area.

CBS SF is monitoring the situation and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

 

