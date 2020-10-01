SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a shooting in the area of Geary Boulevard and Stockton Street that has shut down Union Square, according to authorities.

San Francisco police confirmed to CBS SF that a shooting in the area was being investigated and that one person had been detained for questioning, but offered no additional details.

Police have closed off the 100 block of Geary and the 200 block of Stockton. The area is where a number of high-end retail stores are located, including Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Bulgari and Chanel.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Services issued an alert at 5:24 p.m., warning residents to avoid the area and expect traffic delays.

Police and emergency units are on the scene of the incident, but no details have been released so far.

ALERTSF: Avoid the area of Union Square (Stockton & Geary) due to Police Activity. Emergency crews are on scene. Expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes, and allow for additional travel time. For live traffic information visit https://t.co/KhHeZtPDpK. — San Francisco Department of Emergency Management😷 (@SF_emergency) October 2, 2020

San Francisco Police Commander Raj Vaswani tweeted that a “wide area is closed” due to the activity.

Police Activity at Union Square, traffic will be impacted. #SFPD . Wide area is closed, traffic diverted. — R. Vaswani (@sfvas) October 2, 2020

511.org was reporting that multiple SF Muni buses were being rerouted around the area.

SF Muni Multiple Buses Rerouting at Sutter St & Mason St, Due to Police Activity. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) October 2, 2020

CBS SF is monitoring the situation and will provide additional information as it becomes available.