SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – A San Mateo man has been arrested and faces multiple charges for allegedly committing lewd acts with minors and soliciting sexual photos with boys through a fake Instagram account.

Police said in a statement that 29-year-old Wai Kit Ching, aka Raymond Ching, was arrested at his home on Camden Avenue on Tuesday with the assistance of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations, following a lengthy investigation.

Earlier this year, San Mateo detectives said police in Eden Prairie, Minnesota contacted them after investigating the Instagram account and tracing it back to San Mateo. The subject of the account identified themselves as a 15-year-old female named “Alicia Harris.”

During the San Mateo Police Department’s investigation, detectives said they found Ching, posing as the teen, communicated with hundreds of boys worldwide for the purpose of soliciting sexual photos. Ching allegedly had been using Instagram for this purpose since 2018, police said.

Police also believe that Ching, acting as his true self, invited a San Mateo juvenile male into his home sometime between December of last year and January. Authorities said there may be additional victims and any young people who may have contacted @alchas04, @alchas04_priv, “Alicia Harris”, “Raymond Ching”, or Wai Kit Ching via Instagram or in person are being asked to come forward.

Ching was arraigned Thursday on multiple charges, including seven counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, eight counts of contacting a minor with intent to commit a felony, possession of child pornography, along with seven enhancements under the state’s “one-strike” law for sex offenses.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and urge parents to discuss with their children and teens about appropriate social media use.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Detective Sergeant Lee Violett at (650)522-7662 or lviolett@cityofsanmateo.org.