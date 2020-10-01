SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — This week the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office identified a second victim killed in a Sunday morning car crash in San Jose as 52-year-old Maria Lordes Garcia Jauregui.

The medical examiner already identified the first victim as 43-year-old Galdino Limon Agredano.

Agredano and Jauregui, both San Jose residents, were struck by a commercial van that ran a red light. Officers arrived at the crash scene at 8:15 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Alum Rock and Alexander avenues.

Police said a preliminary investigation determined that a white 2007 work van was speeding west on Alum Rock and went through a red light, hitting a red 2002 Nissan Maxima going south on Alexander Avenue.

The man driving the van, who was uninjured, was arrested and booked into jail for vehicle manslaughter and reckless driving. Investigators did not make his name available as of press time.

Agredano, who was driving the Nissan, died at the scene because of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the county’s medical examiner. Jauregui was rushed to a hospital where she later succumbed to her own multiple blunt force injuries.

The deaths of Agredano and Jauregui mark San Jose’s 35th and 36th traffic fatalities of the year on city streets.

Investigators asked that those with information about the crash contact Detective Templeman at (408) 277-4654.

