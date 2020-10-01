STANFORD (CBS SF/AP) — Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo announced Thursday that he’s opting out of the 2020 college football season to prepare for next year’s NFL draft.

Adebo announced his decision on social media, saying that he intended to play the 2020 season with the Cardinal but “unfortunately, 2020 has not gone according to plan.”

“I was looking forward to coming back and taking the field for one more year repping the Stanford Cardinal,” Adebo wrote. “I’’m eternally grateful for the opportunity that playing football and attending school at Stanford University has given me.”

Adebo was projected to be one of the top cornerbacks in the country after being named All-Pac-12 first team in his last two seasons with Stanford. During that time, he led the nation with 38 passes defended to go along with eight interceptions. In 2018, Adebo set a school record with 24 passes defended.

Stanford coach David Shaw says Adebo has all the traits NFL scouts seek in a cornerback and predicts he will make an immediate impact on the next level.

“He has great speed, long arms, great instincts, and the ball skills of a wide receiver,” Shaw told the Mercury News. “Most importantly he is mentally and physically tough, extremely competitive and has a high football IQ.”

