SHASTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Authorities in Shasta County on Thursday afternoon identified two of the four victims who have died in the Zogg Fire since it started on Sunday.

According to a press release issued by Shasta County Sheriff and Coroner Eric Magrini, the first victim identified had been found Monday morning and was the first confirmed fatality in the Zogg Fire. The victim was identified as 79-year-old Igo resident Karin King. Her body was found on Zogg Mine Road in the town of Igo.

The second positive identification announced on Thursday was of the fourth fatal fire victim that Magrini had confirmed Wednesday morning. That victim had been found suffering from serious burns on Sunday and transported to UC Davies Medical Center in Sacramento for treatment.

The victim, identified as 52-year-old Igo resident Kenneth Vossen, died of his injuries Tuesday night, the announcement said. The other two victims have not been identified.

Fire officials had earlier announced that crews made significant progress on the Zogg Fire over the past day, raising containment on the fire burning in Shasta and Tehama counties to 26 percent as of Thursday morning.

Cal Fire also noted that there was minimal growth overnight, with the Zogg Fire’s size standing at 55,303 acres.

Despite that progress, there were some concerns over weather conditions anticipated into Saturday morning with hot temperatures, low humidity and a northwest wind forecast to develop across the area Thursday evening.

A total of 147 structures have been destroyed and nine damaged by the fire since Sunday, officials said. Over 1,500 structures are currently threatened.

According to social media posts, a number of those destroyed structures were in the towns of Igo and Ono including the historic Ono Grange.

Officials said the fire continued to burn in grass, oak woodland, chaparral and mixed timber. Firefighters would again be challenged by hot and dry conditions Wednesday with temperatures climbing into the 90s with afternoon humidity in the low-teens. Firefighters will aggressively work towards establishing more containment.

A total of 1,337 firefighters and 133 engines are battling the Zogg Fire, with support from 52 water tenders, 37 dozers and 13 helicopters.

Evacuation orders were expanded Monday evening to include the area from the fire line east to the intersection of Placer Road and Texas Springs Road, including all residences on the south and north side of Placer Road between Diggins way and Texas Springs Road.

Evacuations are also in place for the following areas:

All areas south of South Fork Road and Zogg Mine Road South along Gas Point corridor including all residents along Gas Point Road to Foster Drive

Muletown Road from Placer Road to north of Kanaka Lane and all roads off of Muletown Road

Diggins Way south of Placer and all roads off Diggins Way.

Platina Road west to the Tehama County line

All areas off and north of Platina Road from Trinity Alps Preserve to Platina

In Tehama County, while the evacuation order for Zone H remained in place, all evacuation warnings were lifted as of Thursday at 1 p.m..

Evacuation Order:

Zone H – All areas north of HWY 36 to the Shasta County Linefrom Vassar Road/Luce Griswald Road and West to Beegum

The below evacuation warnings were lifted:

Zones C-1, C-2- All areas north of Pettyjohn Road to HWY 36, east of Mendocino National Forest boundary and west of Weemasoul Road/Halley Grade.

Zone E- All areas south of Vestal Road, east of Weemasoul Road, west of Cannon Road/ Redd Creek Road and north of Pettyjohn Road.

Zones F-1, F-2-All Areas north of Halley Grade, west of Vestal Road/ Weemasoul Road and south of HWY 36.

Zone G- All areas north of Vestal Road from Pope Drive west to Weemasould Road and North to HWY 36.

Residents were initially advised to evacuate east on State Highway 36 to the collection point at Holiday Market at 20635 Gas Point Road in Cottonwood.

The following roads are closed due to the fire:

Highway 36 west @ Highway 3

State Road-36 @ Bowman Rd

Texas Springs Rd @ Placer Rd

Gaspoint Rd. @ Foster Rd.

Clear Creek Rd @ Cloverdale Rd.

Highway 36 at the Humbolt-Tehama County line to the intersection of Highway 3 and Highway 36 to Highway 36 and Bowman Road

The evacuee collection point was later changed to the Holiday Market at 3315 Placer Street in Redding.

A large animal evacuation center has been set up at the Cottonwood Rodeo Grounds located at 3917 Main Street in Cottonwood. An evacuation center taking small animals (goats or sheep and smaller) is at the Haven Humane Society on 7449 Eastside Road in Anderson.

More details on the Zogg Fire are available on the Cal Fire incident web page.