MILPITAS (CBS SF) — A 2.9-magnitude earthquake hit early Friday morning, just days after a swarm of quakes rattled the shoreline of the Calaveras Reservoir.
The center of the quake hit at 8:39 a.m. about six miles away from Milpitas. No other tremors were recorded.
No one reported injuries or structure damage by press time.
On Tuesday, three small temblors ranging from 2.7 to 3.3 in magnitude hit that morning within a three-hour span. No one was injured and no buildings were harmed.
“It’s just California, it is what it is,” Milpitas resident Norman Arnold said in the wake of Tuesday’s earthquake swarm.
